2 of 10 Best Small Airports in the Country Can Be Found in New York

Bigger is not always better. Especially when you're taking a flight. Large airports have more planes but they always have more people and more chances for delays.

Have you ever tried to fly out of a major hub like JFK or LAX? The hassles and people are everywhere.

There are a number of smaller airports that can often take some of the headaches out of travel, with a lot less people. Two of the 10 best can be found in New York State.

#10 Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport - Rochester, New York

USA Today named Rochester one of the 10 best small airports in the country with its solar canopy over the skyway, solar panels and improved security checkpoint that accommodates more passengers.

Whether you're headed into the heart of the Finger Lakes or the sprawling Lake Ontario coast, Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is the perfect jumping-off point for an upstate vacation.

#5 Long Island MacArthur Airport- Ronkonkoma, New York

The small airport in Long Island offers travels the convenience of flying without all the crowds and it just 50 miles outside the city.

“We work hard each and every day to provide an excellent experience for our airport customers" said Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter. "This Award shines a light on Long Island across

the country, and airlines and passengers take notice."

MacArthur Airport employs 6000 people and has an economic impact of $600M to the region and local economy.

It is the closest airport to nearly 3 million Long Island residents, and

to world-renowned attractions including the famous Hamptons, Wine Country, Cradle of Aviation

Museum, Fire Island, and Gatsby-era mansions including Westbury Gardens.

#1 Small Airport

Where is the best small airport in America? That honor goes to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, named in honor of the 38th President of the United States.

You can see all 10 of the Best Small Airports at 10best.usatoday.com.

