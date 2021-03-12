1800’s Ulster House Once a Honeymoon Hotel is For Sale

If you are looking for a house that is seeped in Hudson Valley History, the house at 190 Leggs Mill road in the Ulster maybe just the house for you. Built in 1800 it still has a handwritten letter from the original owner, Mr. Leggs in it's watchtower date 1814. This house is currently being offered for a mere $299,000 with the hope that it will be rebuilt.

The seller has actually put a lot of work into the renovation process but unfortunately is unable to finish the job due to health issues. The buyer of this magnificent piece of Hudson Valley architecture would simply have to pick up where the seller left off.

So why would you want to restore this particular home? Simple it is one of the areas oldest homes with it's original frame-stick build. They just don't make them like this anymore. The style is classic and offers a unique place to settle with it's water front access. Tucked away on the banks of the Esopus Creek it will transport you back in time yet it is located basically around the corner from modern days amenities.

The Old House Life just recently did a piece on this property which is where I learn that the house use to be a hotel called the Rosecliff Villa which was a honeymoon hotel. A honeymoon hotel basically meant it was a great place for a couple to go to hide away for a few days.

If you are ready to bring the past to life this opportunity is a steal.

Historic Honeymoon Hotel For Sale Once known as The Rosecliff Villa this historic home and honeymoon hotel is just waiting for it's facelift to welcome it back into modern day use.