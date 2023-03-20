$23.5 Mil Historic Lake George Estate w/Intricate Woodwork & Stone Wine Cellar

The Royal C. Peabody Estate was built for the founder of Brooklyn Edison (Con Edison) in 1905. It is a two-and-a-half-story lakefront estate that sits overlooking Lake George. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. The estate consists of 31.29 Acres and 470 feet of lakefront property on Lake George. The mansion has been restored with modern amenities and the look of the early 1900s. The mansion boasts intricate woodwork and a stone basement with a brick wine cellar.







