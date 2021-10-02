13 of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Locations to Explore this Fall

October is finally here and that means everyone is looking for a scare.

The Hudson Valley is rich with a haunted history. Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, and the Catskills all have their scary stories. From buildings with ghostly apparitions to haunted roads and spine-tingling noises.

New York Upstate created a list with some of the most haunted locations across New York State. They shared a few spots in the Hudson Valley and Catskill region, but also missed a few staples that definitely needed to be added to the list.

Did WE miss any? Let us know and we'll be sure to add them to the list.

Take a look below and try not to get freaked out that these incredibly haunted buildings and roads are literally right in our backyard. Yikes.