13 of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Locations to Explore this Fall
October is finally here and that means everyone is looking for a scare.
The Hudson Valley is rich with a haunted history. Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, and the Catskills all have their scary stories. From buildings with ghostly apparitions to haunted roads and spine-tingling noises.
New York Upstate created a list with some of the most haunted locations across New York State. They shared a few spots in the Hudson Valley and Catskill region, but also missed a few staples that definitely needed to be added to the list.
Did WE miss any? Let us know and we'll be sure to add them to the list.
Take a look below and try not to get freaked out that these incredibly haunted buildings and roads are literally right in our backyard. Yikes.
13 of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Locations to Explore this Fall
The Hudson Valley is rich with haunted history. Here are some of the most, allegedly, haunted buildings and locations across the Hudson Valley.