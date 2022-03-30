$12 Million Brewery/Distillery Building Proposed for Poughkeepsie

A nine-story building is being planned for the City of Poughkeepsie that would include apartments, a restaurant, and a brewery or distillery.

A proposal is being considered by the City of Poughkeepsie planning board for a $12 million project that would transform a former two-story eyesore into a massive nine-floor mid-rise.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie loading...

The ambitious project would consist of 75 housing units above the existing building, which would be converted into a 10,000-square-foot brewery or distillery and restaurant. Developers Jim and Gina Sullivan say that the project would follow the new Poughkeepsie Innovation District ordinance and contribute to the city's "renaissance."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The new building would take the place of the former Board of Elections building at 47 Cannon Street. The site is located just across the street from 40 Cannon, which houses 49 luxury apartments above a wine bar, coffee shop, and Kings Court Brewing Company. From the new project's description, 40 Cannon appears to be a smaller-scale version of what's being proposed for 47 Cannon.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The developers say that the new building would stimulate the economy and help boost "vibrancy" in the area. With municipal lots on Liberty Street and Academy Street, there is expected to be ample parking for residents and customers of the commercial space. Additionally, 20% of the apartments in the new, nine-story building would be reserved for affordable housing.

It's unclear just how quickly the project would start if approved. There are many other projects currently underway in the City of Poughkeepsie, including The Academy which would consist of apartments, a food hall, and yet another brewery. Originally dubbed The Hive, the project led by Baxter Construction is set to open on Academy Street.