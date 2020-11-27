10 Places To Donate Winter Coats To This Holiday Season

Tis the most wonderful time of year! The holidays are typically a time where we can look forward to joyful moments and abundance with friends and family. On the other hand, there are folks who need a little holiday cheer. One simple act of love and kindness could change someone’s day, month, year or life.

Be sure to go through your closet and see what you aren’t using anymore. You can also de clutter your space and find additional items to donate or get rid of. I recently went through my closet and got rid a lot of items that I wasn’t using anymore. I even talked my friend and family into going through their closets as well. It’s also a good idea to ask your friends and family to take a peep into their closet and see what they can give away as well.

There are many people who are in need of winter coats.

Here are a few places within the Hudson Valley to consider donating your outerwear to:

The Salvation Army

Goodwill Industries

Consignment shops

Foodbanks

YMCA

Local churches

Homeless shelters

American Red Cross

Big Brothers and Big Sisters organizations

Vietnam Veterans of America

Also check with your location Burlington store to see if they are still taking used coats. I was in Burlington the other day and saw that they will give a 10% off coupon to anyone who donates a coat at their store. I would call ahead and make sure the hours of operation with these locations before arriving and ask them where the proper drop box is for donations. Happy Donating!