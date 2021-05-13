10 PAWSOME Hudson Valley Puppy Prom-posals

How will prom season go down this year at high schools across the Hudson Valley? Well, we're not too sure how human prom will get down, but Prom for the Pups? That's definitely happening.

Pawfect Pupps Pet Care Service, out of Hopewell Junction, is hosting a prom for its clients later this week.

Jessica DeRosa, of Pawfect Pupps, tells us that her company has been taking care of pets in the Dutchess County, Westchester, and Putnam County areas for the last 3 and a half years. As of right now, they're not accepting new clients due to the fact that they are working on moving into a new 5,000 square foot facility this summer.

In the meantime, they'll be celebrating by throwing a Puppy Prom later this week.

You can't have a prom without a date, right? So of course Pawfect Pupps had to bring in the Puppy Prom-posals.

Puppy Love is a thing! Check out these Hudson Valley pups bring their A-game for prom season 2021.