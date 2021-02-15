1 Post Office Will Be Open in the Hudson Valley on President’s Day

President's Day is a national holiday where nearly every federal building is closed.

As many businesses and government operations shut down for President's Day, one federal building will be open in the Hudson Valley. According to a press release, the post office in the Palisades Mall will be open on President's Day in 2021.

According to the press release, most post offices will be closed on Monday, February 15, for President's Day. However, the Palisades Mall post office will be open for business. Their hours will be 10 a.m. to 6-:30 p.m. Normal mail delivery, collections, and retail services will resume on Tuesday, February 16. For more information, you can contact the United States Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

While it hasn't been confirmed, the post office in the Palisades Mall is likely open on President's Day this year due to the Palisades Mall being open. Typically, the Palisades Mall is open Monday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It has not been announced if their hours will be changing for President's Day.

According to Country Living Magazine, most restaurants and stores are open on President's Day. Schools, federal buildings, banks, and most post offices are closed on President's Day. Government buildings like courts and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be closed. Public libraries are also typically closed on President's Day. The Stock Market is also closed on President's Day. If you're going shopping on President's Day, or President's Day weekend, make sure to look out for great sales. Stores and businesses usually have some kind of special sale going.