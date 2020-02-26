YOU’s Penn Badgley Spotted in the Hudson Valley

You, sitting at a restaurant on the strand in Kingston, enjoying the sights and scenes of the Hudson Valley, like a scene out of a movie, or a TV show, or maybe a book...

***SPOILER ALERT***

In the final scene of the last episode of Season 2 of You, Joe, in his typical Joe way, tells us:

This is where I had to be exactly to meet you. There you were with your books and your hat. So close but worlds away. I will find a way to approach you. See you soon neighbor.

...and this is what some people in Ulster County may have been thinking over the weekend, as Penn Badgley was spotted in various locations.

Savona's Trattoria in Kingston posted a picture on their facebook page Sunday afternoon with Penn, looking very Joe-like in his baseball cap and jacket:

Photo: Savona's Trattoria Kingston on Facebook

Actor Penn Badgley dines @ Savona’s Trattoria of Kingston

Savona's did not respond to our request for comment about their interaction or his dining experience over the weekend.

There are also rumors that Badgley was spotted in New Paltz over the weekend as well, at an indoor climbing center.

This isn't the first Hudson Valley connection to the popular Netflix show though, as you may remember Season 2 referencing Lake Maopac in an episode.

This also wasn't the only celebrity appearance in the area this weekend, as we knew Joseph Gannascoli, formerly of the Sopranos', was scheduled to be serving up sandwiches in Wappingers over the weekend, and even stopped for a haircut while he was in town.