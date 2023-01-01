Year In Review: #7 Major Change Made New York State Driver’s License, State ID

As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our seventh most-read story of 2022. Major Change Made New York State Driver's License, State ID

Below is the original article:

New York State has officially updated driver's licenses and state IDs for the first time in 10 years.

This fresh new look includes enhanced security features, officials say.

“At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.”

Anyone New York State resident who applied for a new permit, license or non-driver ID card after March 10, 2022, will receive the new and improved card.

Some Empire State residents have likely already received an Enhanced Driver's License or non-driver ID.

This is the DMV's first redesign in nearly a decade. The last new design came out in 2013.

New York State ID Changes

The cards are strengthened with features that officials say are designed to prevent counterfeiting.

"The new security features can be verified with the naked eye and by touch," the DMV states.

Some of the text and images on the new cards are embossed and can be felt. Enhanced features include imprinted lettering and images which can be felt with your finger on the card's surface.

The New York State seal has also been redesigned using multi-laser imaging, according to New York State officials.

The embedded chip is now exposed on the Enhanced Driver License and non-driver ID cards. Both the clear windows within the document and the state seal have both been redesigned using the process called multiple laser imaging, officials say.

The multiple laser imaging process involves engraving two images into the card. This is down so that the image that you can see changes when viewed at different angles.

Also, a driver's license photo now shows the driver's birth month and year when viewed differently.

Security features on the Enhanced Driver License and non-driver ID cards are used to verify the document’s authenticity and to prevent tampering and counterfeiting, according to New York State officials.