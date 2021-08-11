Woody Harrelson Series Takes Hudson Valley Town Back in Time

What did this little town look like 40 years ago? The Hudson Valley got a glimpse while a film crew was working hard on the new HBO series starring Woody Harrelson.

It seems like it was just yesterday when Woody Harrelson walked into the Hudson Valley and into our hearts to start filming a new project for HBO. It may be hard to believe but it's been almost half a year since we first heard that the majority of HBO's The White House Plumbers would be filmed in the Hudson Valley region of New York.

Woody Harrelson has been spotted all over the Hudson Valley. Woody has appeared mostly in the Beacon and the Poughkeepsie area at local hot spots. Filming has even taken place outside New York's Capitol building.

It looks like a little spot in Dutchess County went back in time to the 1970's. If you were in this area you may have thought you were in Pleasantville for a moment.

Instagram: @millbrooknewyork

No, you didn't hit your head, get sucked into a television or even go back in time in a DeLorean. The production of The White House Plumbers reportedly took place in the small Village of Millbrook this past weekend.

Instagram: @millbrooknewyork

It didn't take much for the village to be completely transformed as the quaint little town is very well preserved which made Millbrook the perfect location. It's quite possible that this may open the village up for more filming.

Where will they be filming next in the Hudson Valley?