We start up each week on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show by breaking out our "Wheel o' Towns" to help us pick out one Hudson Valley town to celebrate. This week after a big spin, it landed on the Ulster county town of Woodstock, New York.

Woodstock is officially the Wolf "Hometown of the Week" and to kick off the celebrating, let's get to know Woodstock a little bit better. Every week we ask you guys, fans of the show, to tell us anything we need to do, or try if we find ourselves in the hometown of the week. If you ever find yourself in Woodstock, here are some of the things you should try out, and WOW, some really famous people called Woodstock home at one point.

Tinker Street

The main street that runs through the town of Woodstock, has many different things to checkout including art galleries and some really unique shops. According to Tracy who texted us, "it's a must-visit if you love unique things."

Bread Alone

Bread Alone bakes some of the best bread in the world and they have a great café in, what their website calls, "the most famous small town in the world". They've been in Woodstock for almost 20 years serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch 7 days a week. They are located at 22 Mill Hill Rd.

Taco Juan's

If you like tacos, burritos and more Taco Juan's is a must-visit at 31 Tinker Street. There's nothing better than grabbing a few tacos and walking around Tinker Street.

Overlook Mountain

Cathy from Poughkeepsie texted us, "Hike Overlook Mountain. Beautiful views. But watch out for rattlesnakes. We didn’t see any when we were there, but signs are posted along the trail." Jess confirmed that it's a great hike, but you do need to be careful of the timber rattlesnakes in the area. Jess told us that it's a rattle snake sanctuary, she explains here.

It's NOT Where the Music Festival Took Place

Most people think the town of Woodstock is where the 1969 music festival took place, BUT it's not. The music festival took place at Max Yasgur's dairy farm in the Sullivan county town of Bethel, not in Ulster county.

