Who Wore These Uniforms at Woodstock 1969?

If you're looking to go to a place in the Hudson Valley to feel calm, peaceful and in love then you must visit Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a happy place for many people including myself. Any chance that I have to spend time on their magical grounds, I'm there.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts concerts bring music lovers from all around the world to their historic location.

What Is Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Known For?

In addition to their concerts, Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. People from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center, museum, classes and exhibits, events and more.

They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs to the Hudson Valley as well.

They have offered wellness programs to the community. Last year in 2022, I experienced countless concerts at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. I enjoyed seeing The Beach Boys, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, Dead & Co., Phish and more. This year, I enjoyed the intimate performance that James Taylor game to music lovers at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts along with Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.

Are There Any Other Activities At Bethel Woods Besides Concerts?

Start planning your day trip to Bethel, NY and keep this hotspot on the top of the list.

At Bethel Woods Center for the arts, their museum is a step back into time of grooviness and love. The Bindy Bazaar trail showcases the grounds where the exchanging of goods happened during the Woodstock festival.

Activities and events happen year round at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and can be found on their social media accounts and website.

The Catbird Music Festival Will Take Place At Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

When I first heard about the Catbird Music Festival, I automatically thought that it's going to be the 2023 version of the iconic Woodstock Festival in 1969. Not too many people can say that they experienced a music festival on the historic grounds of the 1969 Woodstock Festival but as of this summer, it will be possible.



For the first time in decades, a music festival will happen at Bethel Woods, on the former Yasgur's Farm. Catbird comes to life, August 19 and August 20 of 2023. Visitors can escape to beautiful Bethel Woods for a fun-filled weekend.

This will include food from local eateries, craft beer and all different types of music. Nonalcoholic beverages will also be sold. Vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options will also be available during the music festival.

From Americana, folk, indie and even jam bands, there will be something for everyone to dance to. Similar to the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, guests will also be able to camp on-site during the weekend. Camping, glamping and RV passes will be available as well. The Lumineers will be heading the Catbird Festival at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Did You Know That Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Was Ranked Among The Best?

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts was recognized by USA Today's Readers Choice Travel Awards. Bethel Woods made an announcement on social media, they were excited about the nomination they were included in.

Bethel Woods ranked among the best in the nation beating other competitors. Although Bethel Woods didn't get first place, they did rank among some of the best museums and out-shined other competitors.

The 10 best music museums across the nation were nominated. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts came in at number 4. They beat other competitors such as the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan and The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol Virginia. They also took the number 4 spot, outshining

The GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi, The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee and The B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi.

What Purpose Did The Freak Out Tents Serve During The 1969 Woodstock Festival?

Do you remember hearing about Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune during the Woodstock Festival?

The hog farm commune helped those at the historic festival during those three days. There was even a "Freak-Out Tent". In one of their posts, they gave the community and Woodstock lovers a piece of love.

During the Woodstock Festival in 1969, the Hog Farm commune assisted those in need during the 3-day event. They not only provided food to guests but also organized and ran a "Freak-Out Tent".

This tent was somewhere that guests could go who were experiencing bad trips. During those days, anyone was welcome to be a Hog Farmer.

How Did Wavy Gravy And The Hog Farm Commune Assist At The Woodstock Festival?

According to PBS, Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune played a huge role at the Woodstock Festival. They were asked to go to the festival and handle the security. Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune were known for putting on shows and working with large crowds.

The only job that Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune had to do was to be groovy and spread love to those attending the Woodstock Festival.

Who Wore These Unique Uniforms At Woodstock 1969?

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts created a post on social media highlighting uniforms that were worn at the 1969 Woodstock Festival.

They shared,

"The security force at Woodstock hired individuals known as Peace Force or Please Force, who were there to maintain harmony and deter violence from happening. Explore the 1960s and the greatest festival of all time when you visit The Museum at Bethel Woods, open daily 10AM-5PM."

I enjoy visiting Bethel Woods Center for the Arts to see how the love and magic from the 1969 Woodstock Festival lives on today.

Have you ever been to Bethel Woods before? What was your favorite part about it? Tell me more below.

