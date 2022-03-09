When you mention the Ulster County town of Rosendale, most people immediately think of a couple of things. The beautiful views, the cool old mines, the Pickle Festival, and The Rosendale Street Festival. The Rosendale Street Festival is one of the biggest festivals in the area, bringing in thousands of people, both locals, and tourists.

The Rosendale Street Festival actually started way back in 1978. Through the years, it has grown to be one of the Hudson Valley’s biggest and most well-known festivals, all taking place one weekend throughout the streets of Rosendale. Nowadays, at least before the global pandemic, the festival featured more than 80 bands, seven stages, over 100 vendors, kids' activities, parades, and film festivals. Main Street is so busy it’s closed to traffic during the festival.

Back to that nasty global pandemic. It’s been a couple of years since the Hudson Valley has enjoyed a Rosendale Street Festival. Given the crowds, it just didn’t feel safe to hold it during covid. But now that we have a vaccine, will the Street Festival return in 2022? The answer is hopefully it will. But they need your help.

How Can You Help Make the Rosendale Street Festival Come Back?

In order for there to be a Rosendale Street Festival, they need volunteers now more than ever. It is a volunteer effort on the part of both the musicians and organizers this year. They’re optimistic enough to have set the dates for July 16 and 17. Are you free that weekend? If you are a musician or an organizer, or just a hard worker that wants to volunteer, contact the Rosendale Street festival through their Facebook page.

