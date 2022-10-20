Witches Hit the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow, New York

Some local witches traded in their broom for a paddle board here in the Hudson Valley.

I suppose if I were a witch I'd want to paddle while I still could. The water will be frozen before you know it.

Instagram: Sleepy Hollow Spellbound

Salem seems to be a well-known Halloween haven for New Englanders but for New Yorkers it seems like the obvious choice for the state's official Halloween town is Sleepy Hollow. Until I moved to the Hudson Valley a couple of years ago I didn't even know that Sleepy Hollow was a real place. I thought it was just a fictional place from a Disney or Johnny Depp movie.

Sleepy Hollow is real and it looks like they go all out during the spooky season.

One event that took place over this past weekend is getting a lot of attention on social media. The Sup Witches Festival took place on Sunday in Sleepy Hollow. I don't know if any of the participants actually practice witchcraft but they did dress up as witches and hopped on a paddle board.

A similar event took place in Lake Placid, New York recently.

Did you see any witches on the Hudson River this past weekend?