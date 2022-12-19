Alert: Winter Driving Habits That Can Ruin Your Car

Tis the season for all things merry and bright but also all things chilly and slippery as well.

Some Hudson Valley natives may be used to the driving conditions during the winter months and others, not so much. Staying off the roads is the ideal situation when bad weather hits but sometimes, it's essential and not always able to be avoided when the snowfall hits.

There have been videos on social media apps showcasing how to quickly clean your car off after a snowstorm but other sources say different.

After the latest snowfall in the Hudson Valley, it's important for us to be aware of what is beneficial to our vehicles and what may be harming it.

Be Informed On These Winter Driving Habits That Can Ruin Your Car

We may think that we know what's best for our vehicles when it's cold out but in fact, it may be the opposite. The Weather Channel has provided us with correct and helpful information on how we can stay safe during the cooler months and keep our vehicle up and running.

Do Not Slam On Brakes On Black Ice

Sometimes our first reaction is to hit our breaks but what happens when we hit a patch of black ice? Be sure to avoid this mistake and simply slow down.

According to The Weather Channel,

"If you slam on your brakes, you're almost guaranteed to spin out of control and into traffic or the guardrail. To avoid a costly accident, stay calm, gently turn the steering wheel in the direction you are sliding and lightly tap the brake. "

Do Not Use Summer Tires During Winter Months

More than ever, it's important for us to check our tires. Be sure to monitor the tire pressure and condition of tires. Do they need a tire rotation or do you need new tires?

According to The Weather Channel,

"Summer tires begin experiencing faulty performance when the temperature falls below 44.6 °F, Giti Tires says. A thin layer of ice on the road can weaken summer tires, leading to poor handling and braking. "

Be sure to ask your local dealership for more information.

Do Not Warm Your Car For A Long Period Of Time

It seems that we have heard the opposite in the past. I was always told to never hop into my car and take off before warming my vehicle. With that being said, I warmed my car for a few minutes after a snowfall or very cold weather.

According to The Weather Channel,

"However, engines are not designed to idle for long periods of time. According to AutoBlog, idling for too long causes buildup on the spark plugs, rendering them less efficient. This may be bad news for your wallet, too, as it wastes gas."

Do Not Wait To Get Gas Until It's Almost On Empty

This has always been something that my parents have told me and I didnt know if it was true. However, over the years, I have also heard this from other knowledgeable people as well.

According to The Weather Channel,

"During the winter months, it's better to fill up frequently as a near-empty tank can cause problems. CNN Money reports the moist air in an empty tank can freeze and crystallize, leading to ice in the fuel lines. "

Do Not Pour Hot Water On Windshield

A recent trend on social media apps is informing users to do the opposite. Some followers have tried this trend and recommend it while other outlets suggest avoiding it.

According to The Weather Channel,

"The temperature difference between the scalding water and your freezing car may crack your windshield. Remember that rock that put a lovely crack in the glass yesterday? The hot water will work its way in there and expand, creating a problem you don't want to see. Instead, go for the old fashioned way: the ice scraper. "

What are some helpful tips that you know of to stay safe during the winter months? Share with us below.

