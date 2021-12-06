WEATHER: Mild Start, But is Snow on the Way?

The week got off to a milder start, as the Hudson Valley woke up to rain showers Monday morning. But while the area will see warmer temperatures early in the week, things are expected to get much colder soon. In fact, there is a chance for snow by midweek across the Hudson Valley. The question is, how much? One thing for sure is that the week ahead seems rather unsettled when it comes to weather in the Hudson Valley.

Highs Monday will actually approach 60, as showers will persist off and on through the day. The rain could be accompanied by gusty winds as a front pushes through the region later in the day. The rain should be out of here by Monday evening, as temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

The chance of snow will arrive by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. As of now, several weather models are in disagreement over the exact path or impact of the storm. This could mean the difference between just a dusting or perhaps a few inches of snow. The snow will soon clear out, and temps will fall into the 20s by Wednesday night. Thursday will stay cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Friday will once again bring the chance of precipitation, as rain is possible through later in the day. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s. This could lead to a rainy and mild weekend, as The Weather Channel says we could see temperatures into the upper 50s by Saturday. The extended outlook into next week is calling for above-average temps across the area.

