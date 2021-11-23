The buzz for these cookies is out of control on social media. They are back in the Hudson Valley for one day only.

Most of us have a sweet tooth. Thankfully, there's no shortage of places around here to satisfy that craving. It looks like we might get one more this weekend but for one day only.

The Hudson Valley has several great bakeries that specialize in doughnuts, cakes and even cupcakes. Cookies don't seem to be a popular menu item.

Why is that?

Does the Capital Region of New York make a superior cookie? Some people think so, but if that is true, at least one bakery is willing to share the gooey goodness with their neighbors to the south.

The Upstate Cookie Shack is a popular bakery upstate. They have a massive following but they have ties to the Hudson Valley.

Their cookies can be found at Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck on a regular basis.

Upstate Cookie Shack

If Rhinebeck is a hike for you, then have no fear because just before Thanksgiving, The Upstate Cookie Shack is making three stops locally.

According to their post, you can pre-order the cookies online and pick them at these three locations for pick up.

POUGHKEEPSIE Tuesday 11/23 Rail Trail Parking Lot 50 Overocker Road Arlington 12603 5 pm - 5:30 pm

NEW PALTZ Tuesday 11/23 5:50 pm - 6:10 pm 299 Hudson Valley Trail Parking Lot(Across from Lowes Home Improvement

KINGSTON Tuesday 11/23 6:30 pm - 6:50 pm I 587 Park and Ride Col. Chandler Drive

