Why You’ll See Police Officers at Poughkeepsie Mall This Saturday

You may see several uniformed police officers from all over Dutchess County inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria this Saturday but it will be for a great reason.

It's sad but we're trained into thinking one thing when we see a large crowd of uniformed police officers. We're trained to think that something is wrong. That couldn't be further from the truth. Cops from all across the Hudson Valley will gather this Saturday at the Poughkeepsie Galleria for a fantastic event called 'Shop With a Cop" and these officers plan to give back to the community in a big way.

We've partnered up with the Town of Poughkeepsie PBA along with Sherwood Tile and Granite and Profex Inc. in Newburgh to ensure that kids to go on shopping spree with the local officers.

Community outreach is important for these departments and thanks to these officer and sponsors over 20 kids will get to spend a gift card at any store they want to.

