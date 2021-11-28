Why is This Historic Hudson Valley Home So Influential?

The Hudson Valley has an extensive amount of history throughout each county. Some towns date back to the early 1600's.

There have also been influential public figures that spent time and lived in the Hudson Valley. These members of society consist of FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt, George Washington and Henry Hudson.

Many historic figures stayed in homes at the time which are now vacant, occupied or known as a piece of history forever.

Have you ever driven past those historical signs or markers before? They tell a story of the life during that time and for the most part, it's something that we never even knew about.

An Orange County town dates back to the 1700s. If you have ever driven past or visited this village then you know that there are a lot of older homes.

Goshen, New York is mainly known for being the home of the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame. It was then marked as a National Historic Landmark.

A historic home in Goshen that is known as Maplewood still stands today. It was an early office of the official Bank of Orange County during the 1800s. It then became the home of the influential Murray family. Lastly, it was then the Goshen Village Hall in the 1900s.

Click here to see a picture and the historical marker of this property.

There are other historic markers that are within walking distance of the Maplewood home. Have you ever noticed a piece of history within the Hudson Valley? Share your experience with us below.

