Many of us are celebrating religious holidays this week and that can often mean that bad actors will take advantage of this time to make a statement or worst try some type of intimidation or negative behavior toward people who see this week as a special time to be involved in their beliefs.

It is sad to think that we have to look at going to houses of worship as a possible place we might run into trouble or worst someone who intends to disrupt or harm the people who would be attending services. As we know all too well nothing is off limits to people who want to cause harm.

Dutchess County Steps Up Patrols for Holy Week in New York

Passover is officially underway until April 13th and this is Holy Week for people of the Christian faith. Local law enforcement is aware that events that happen this week can be targeted at people of faith. Because of this fact, law enforcement has to think ahead and they are cautioning us to keep an eye out for anything that looks out of place. It is the "See Something, Say Something Rule".

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook tonight (April 4, 2023) that with it being Holy Week they will be stepping up patrols. They issued a community advisory and are asking communities to be on alert. Property damage can be costly and cause communities to feel divided. Vandalism is just one of the many things that could put a damper on holiday celebrations.

I have directed Deputy Sheriffs to increase patrols around churches and other houses of worship during Holy Week. If you see anything suspicious, please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office immediately. (Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati via Facebook)

