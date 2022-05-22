White Castle Needs These 5 Things to Move Into the Hudson Valley

Have you been wishing that White Castle would come to the Hudson Valley? Well, you are not alone. Think about it. Now that recreational marijuana has been legalized in New York State, wouldn't it just make sense to have a White Castle?

So, while we eagerly await hearing that the newest White Castle will be opening on 17, 17K, 211, 9W, or 9, let's show the higher-ups at that company that they should be doing business here.

The 5 Things White Castle Needs to Move Into the Hudson Valley

Since the top brass at White Castle can't be everywhere scouting for new locations, they have what they are looking for on their website. Seriously, things like the ideal location, size, and even ideal traffic sequencing.

So what type of building is White Castle looking for?

According to the real estate section of their website, they are actively pursuing additional locations to revamp and turn into White Castles. If you have a suggestion for them, it can be in a freestanding location, at a gas station or convenience store or in a strip mall.

Ok, what are the specs for this freestanding location for a New White Castle?

For a freestanding location, they are looking for a property that is anywhere from 20,000 to 40,000 square feet and about 100 to 200 feet off the frontage road, with room for 20 to 40 parking spaces.

Say there is an existing place that has a drive-thru that is no longer in business, will they consider it?

Hey, their website says that they are willing to look into it, especially if it is already zoned commercial and able to be open 24-hours. They will just need a little more information, and hey, we've come this far, keep going to find out how to submit the info that they want.

So, you found a spot, how should you submit it to White Castle's people?

You will need to submit a completed White Castle data sheet (pdf), along with the site plan and survey, the terms for the site, i.e. cost, the zoning information, and lastly, information about the area, including 'activity generators' and 'points of destination' in the surrounding areas.

So where should White Castle make its mark in the Hudson Valley?

