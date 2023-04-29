Which NFC Teams Have the Best Shot to Win the Conference in 2023?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be battling NFL history as they attempt to get back to the Super Bowl and this time win it.

On paper, the Eagles, who lost last year’s Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, are the favorites to win the NFC at +375. They are the second choice to win the Super Bowl at +875.

The Eagles lost some key free agents this offseason, but kept enough of their core intact and had a good draft. They also lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators as Shane Streichen became head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Jon Gannon became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

What the Eagles face outside of that is the fact that the last time a team from the NFC lost the Super Bowl and went back the following year was the Minnesota Vikings in 1973 and 1974. That was almost 50 years ago. The Vikings lost again in ’74. The only time a NFC team lost a Super Bowl and then went back and won it the following year was the Dallas Cowboys in 1971.

That is a lot of history to overcome in a city that is well known for its history.

So if the Eagles, the best team on paper, isn’t going to win the NFC, who is?

San Francisco is the second choice at odds +390 with this betMGM bonus code, but the 49ers have all kinds of problems at quarterback where injuries have taken its toll on the game’s most important position.

Believe it or not, Dallas, at +600, according to aGamble.com, might be the best bet to win the conference for the first time since 1995. The Cowboys added a couple of under the radar signings this offseason. The key will be quarterback Dak Prescott who has to show he can step up and win in the playoffs. Thus far in his career that has not been the case.

Keep another thing in mind when looking at the NFC East where the Eagles and Cowboys reside. No team has repeated as division champions since the Eagles did so in 2004, almost 20 years ago.

Another off-the-board bet that’s enticing is the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North at +425. The media and oddsmakers are down on the Packers after trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers’ replacement Jordan Love might surprise. It won’t take much for Green Bay to beat out Minnesota, Detroit and Chicago for the division crown.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.