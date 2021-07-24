Sunflowers are instant mood boosters, when you see them, you cannot help but smile. I find it hard not to take a selfie or two of their smiling faces.

Over the past couple of years, I saw sunflowers fields all over Facebook and Instagram. They truly do make for the prettiest pictures.

When I was in Colorado, I went with my sister to a local CSA, and we picked fruits and vegetables. At the end, the owner told us that we could pick flowers and I was excited to learn we could take home sunflowers.

Where to Pick Your Own Sunflowers in the Hudson Valley Here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that you can pick your own sunflowers. Do not forget to pose with them while you are there, we would love to see pictures.

Twin Ponds

Fishkill Farms

Sunflower Valley Farm