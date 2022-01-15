There was a time, and it didn't seem that long ago, that there were record stores everywhere. The Hudson Valley alone had tons of them. Big, corporate record stores. Strawberry records, Media Play, Sam Goody. Those kind of record stores. It seems you couldn't even go into a mall without checking out a huge record store.

Nowadays most people stream their music, but there has been a renewed interest in records and other vintage music. In fact, Record Store Day happens twice a year and it's become huge. It's a day full of special and limited music releases that you will only find at independent record stores. I'm all for supporting local record shops and music, so I think Record Store Day is awesome. But where are the independent record stores here in the Hudson Valley? We've put together a list of some of the best in the area.

Where Are the Independent Record Stores in the Hudson Valley? A List of Independent Record Stores in the Hudson Valley

We're always looking to add to the list, so if you have a favorite Hudson Valley independent record store, let us know.

