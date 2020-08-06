When Will Power Be Restored in the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley is still in the process of cleaning up after destruction brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Tropical Storm hit our area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning this week leaving a path of destruction and leaving over 100,000 Hudson Valley residents without power.

With the damage around the Hudson Valley being as bad as it was, Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a State of Emergency for Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Westchester counties according to a press release.

Governor Cuomo has also activated National Guard Service for Putnam County.

With all of that being said, thousands of Hudson Valley residents are left wondering when they will get their power back.

Central Hudson shared some positive news on their Facebook page on Wednesday, August 5th. In the post, Central Hudson explained that they had "restored power to more than half the customers impacted by the storm." However, the added, " More than 1,100 damage locations remain, and approximately 57,000 homes and businesses are still without electricity, the majority of which are in southern Dutchess County and Orange County."

While they have added 150 additional mutual aid personnel, Central Hudson says that 90% of their customers should have their power back by Friday, August 7th at 11:30 pm.

Orange and Rockland announced in a press release that they plan to have power restored by Tuesday, August 11th at 11:30 pm to "the vast majority of the approximately 200,000 customers" who were without power thanks to Tropical Storm Isaias.

This is the current breakdown from O&R for customers still without power:

Rockland: 47,142

Orange: 23,179

Sullivan: 4,995

The following is the latest when it comes to Central Hudson Customers still without power:

Dutchess County: 25,000

Orange County: 22,000

Putnam County: 3,300

Ulster County: 6,400

Are you still without power? How long has it been out? Let us know and drop us a comment on Facebook.