When Should You Dial 2-1-1 in New York State?

Almost everyone knows when to dial 9-1-1, and over the last few months we have found out when you need to call 5-1-1 and 4-1-1, and the way that these numbers can help almost everyone at some time.

There is a reason that people (maybe even yourself or a family member) will need to call this number at some point in your life. Who calls a phone number anymore when you can just do an internet search? Not everyone has internet.

Why would someone need to dial 2-1-1 in New York State?

2-1-1 seems to be a valuable resource where you can cut through the clutter and get help for information and public services. There are different times when 2-1-1 can be used for persons across New York State.

What is the number one reason people call 2-1-1, and what service do they request most?

The most common services that get asked about when calling 2-1-1 are asking for assistance with shelter and food. There are also many calls to ask for advice about housing including how to get info on housing assistance and help with dealing with landlord disputes.

When would people call 2-1-1 for COVID-19?

If you are looking for COVID-19 rates, throughout the State of New York, you can also get this info from 2-1-1. Keep in mind that not everyone in the state has access to the internet. By calling a phone number and getting questions answered, people have access to the much-needed info at no cost.

Why would someone use 2-1-1 during a natural disaster in New York State?

2-1-1 is also a resource for residents who need help after a natural disaster, like a tropical storm, severe snowstorm or tropical depression. This number helps to take the load off of 9-1-1, which should only be used for emergency services.

Think that no one is going to call this number when they can check out a website instead? Between the phone calls and the web inquiries, there were more than 384,000 requests for help between May 1, 2021, and May 1, 2022.

