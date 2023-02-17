What’s the Story Behind the Small Structure in Hopewell Junction?

Something interesting must have been there at some point. I drive around the main street in Hopewell Junction a lot and one small building and parking lot always stands out to me. It stands out because nothing is in it and I'm not sure why because it's a great spot. It would be a great place for a small business to go and I'm very curious what the story behind it is.

Where is the structure located?

It's easy to find and you can't miss it. The spot is right near Pizza Village which is located on 799 NY-82 in Hopewell Junction. Its also right near the very popular bagel spot 'Hopewell Hot Bagels' and most people driving in town have seen it or noticed it before.

What used to be there and what should go in?

The lot is big and could definitely be used for extra parking. Now the little building could potentially become:

a flower shop

a coffee shop

a Farmer's Market

a small flea market

a car meet up-location

Do you know what used to be in the mysterious structure in Hopewell Junction? Do you know the story behind it? What do you think should go there for the future? Do you know any more cool and abandoned places in the Hudson Valley? Share all your answers with us on the station app.

