What’s the Average Credit Score in New York?

A person's credit score determines the course of one's financial life. How does your score stack up against people across the state?

If you plan on buying a home, a car, or getting a credit card, you have to have a good credit score. It is not easy to build credit, though it's very easy to get bad credit. This year especially, people credit has taken a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has been a disaster for people's finances this year, leading to more people needing loans in order to keep themselves afloat before falling behind on payments. Having a low credit score will prevent those people from obtaining the funds they so desperately need.

The average credit score in the United States is 680. If you're trying to build credit, the score to aim for is 750, as that's where you enter the "excellent credit" range.

A recent study was conducted to determine the average credit score in each state across the country. Wallethub compared the average credit scores of residents in each state as of September 2020, using information from TransUnion.

The average credit score in New York according to this study was 691, which ranked as the 21st highest in the country. So New York is pretty much right in the middle. New York was tied with Pennsylvania at 691, and New York was just ahead of Wisconsin which had an average score of 690.

Minnesota was ranked as having the highest average credit score with 720. Hawaii and Washington were ranked second and third with 709.