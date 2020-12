What’s Open and Closed For Christmas 2020 in the Hudson Valley

Many local stores are giving their workers a much needed day off for Christmas. Before you head out, make sure your destination isn't closed for the holiday.

Here are the holiday hours for some of the Hudson Valley's busiest stores:

Adams Fairacre Farms: Open Christmas Eve until 6pm, closed Christmas Day.

BJ's: Open Christmas Eve until 6pm, closed Christmas Day.

CVS: Open 8am to 9pm on Christmas Day.

Hannaford: Open Christmas Eve until 6pm, closed Christmas Day.

Rite Aid: Open Christms Even and Christmas Day, hours may vary.

Sam's Club: Open Christmas Eve until 6pm, closed Christmas Day.

Shoprite: Open Christmas Eve until 7pm, closed Christmas Day.

Stop & Shop: Open Christmas Eve until 6pm, closed Christmas Day.

Target: Open Christmas Eve until 8pm, closed Christmas Day.

Tops Friendly Markets: Open Christmas Eve until 7pm, closed Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Most locations have extended hours on Christmas Eve and are open with reduced hours on Christmas Day.

Walmart: Open Christmas Eve until 6pm, closed Christmas Day.