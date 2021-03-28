What is This “Thing” in My Son’s Chipotle Burrito?

Any idea?

Over the last few days one of the bigger stories across social media has been the story about the guy who allegedly found shrimp tails and a few other foreign substances inside of a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. According to Buzzfeed, the guys name is Jensen Karp, who's married to the actress Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on the hit TV show Boy Meets World back in the day. Just the other day while enjoying a second bowl of his favorite cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch he noticed something in the cereal that wasn't supposed to be there. SHRIMP TAILS!

Once he contacted the company, they responded by saying it wasn't shrimp tails, but " it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp."

Well at least they responded to him, not the case for me with Chipotle. Almost three weeks ago to the day I took my two younger kids Jackson and Julianna to the Chipotle in Fishkill for a quick dinner after soccer practice. We've done this routine a million times before because Chipotle is the one place that both my kids love their food and there's no arguing...LOL! So we order our food and head home. My son Jackson starts eating his burrito and after the second bite, he stops and spits this out of his mouth....

What the heck is that? I'm still not sure??? Right after it happened I contacted the restaurant and made a report with the manger and he told me that they would be in touch with me shortly. I heard nothing for a day and called back. Again nothing!! I sent a message through their website and still, as of today I've heard NOTHING! What should I do? Just let it go or something else? Any advice?

