WEIRD: Why Was This Car Abandoned in Poughkeepsie?

Memorial Day got a little strange this year.

Like everyone else, I went shopping this past weekend. Specifically, I went to the Poughkeepsie Galleria to check out a few sales. You know the usual places, Old Navy, Express, H&M, and Target. As I drive up to the parking lot outside of Best Buy and the old JCPenny building, I turn down my usual aisle to park in my usual area. But then, a surprise.

T. Dickson

I see this car just in the middle of the lane. Now at first, I think the car is backing up. But then I realize the car isn't moving. And then I realize, the car has a busted front axel. Like totally undrivable, needs to be towed, busted. So I manage to drive my car around the back of the disabled car, park, and go inspect it.

I realize, that no one is even in the car! The windows were all steamed up from the rain and cold weather outside but no one was in the car. It was completely abandoned right in the parking lot of the Poughkeepsie Galleria. No one was around the car, no one was at the entrance of the mall concerned about the car. It was truly abandoned in Poughkeepsie.

The weirdest thing is that the front and rear plates were removed. Did I come across a crime scene? I really have no idea. But if you know what happened, tell us in the comments. I'm so curious! Hopefully, whoever owns this car gets it fixed or replaced soon.