WEIRD: Now, IKEA Has a Meatball Scented Candle You Can Win!

If you ever wanted to bring the true atmosphere and experience of an IKEA store right to your living room, you just may be in luck. Can't get enough of their famous Swedish meatballs? Now, the home service giant has a rare chance for you to enjoy it all at the same time. Feeling lucky?

Fox Business is reporting that IKEA will be picking over 900 lucky people to win one of their brand new HUVUDROLL Meatball candles. Yes, you heard that right, a Swedish meatball scented candle. Should we all rejoice or be a little sick? Fox says you can sign up starting Friday, August 6, and will have until August 22 to complete the contest.

The (not) special giveaway is part of the store's "IKEA Store in a Box" initiative that gives the customer the "sensory experiences" of being in one of their stores without ever having to actually leave you home. Now, your entire house can smell like meatballs, if this was ever a goal you strived for in your life. Just imagine some of the comments you'll get from neighbors!

If you really want to go an actual IKEA from the Hudson Valley, then you'll have to drive to Paramus, New Jersey, which is their closest location from here. IKEA has several other locations scattered about the Tri-State area, if you're in the mood for a road trip. Maybe you'll even run into a bear? Back in early June, NBC reported that a black bear was sighted in Paramus near Ikea Drive. Offcials had warned the public over Twitter not to approach the animal, though they said that the bear was non-aggressive. This very same bear was seen crossing Route 211 in Middletown in late May, apparently searching for a snack and some beer?

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America