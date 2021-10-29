WEEKEND WEATHER: More Rain Coming. How Much Will We Get?

After a nor'easter soaked the region earlier this week, the Hudson Valley is looking at more rainfall as we enter the weekend. Some parts of the area received anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rain Monday and Tuesday, which caused flooding and widespread wind damage and power outages across many parts of the Northeast. So, will this next storm be as bad as the pervious one? Should we expect more flooding?

Friday should see partly cloudy skies early, but increasing clouds in the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Rain will then move in overnight from the south, as lows will fall into the 40s. Some of the rainfall could be heavy at times with gusty winds. But while we could see heavy rain and even flooding in some of the areas where the ground is already saturated, don't expect this storm to be quite as severe for the Hudson Valley as the last.

Saturday will see some heavy rain showers in the morning, with the chance of more rain lingering until late afternoon. Highs will be near 60 under cloudy skies. Lows will be around 50 Saturday night. Halloween Sunday should be mostly cloudy, with highs near 60 and lows in the 40s. This will bring in cooler weather for next week, as highs should remain in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

So, how much rain? Some amounts could reach over half an inch across parts the area. This isn't really a lot, though the ground is saturated.so you may have to look out for minor flooding.

Some of the extended forecasts for the winter so far are a bit conflicting. While some like the Old Farmer's Almanac are saying we should expect near normal temperatures nd precipitation, other forecasts are calling for below average temps and above average snow. One big factor could be the return of La Niña. A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in tropical Pacific Ocean, around the equator. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is when warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the Pacific. Past La Niñas have produced colder, snowier winters across the northeast.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...