WEATHER: Cold Start, Rain Returns By Late Week

As we enter the last week of 2020, temperatures will once again drop after a brief warm-up early. The cold weather won't last long, as the chance for rain and some freezing precipitation will return by late week though, according to forecasters. The good news is that while the rain will return to the area, it won't be anything like we experienced Christmas Eve, when torrential rain and strong winds left thousands without power across the region.

Highs Monday will be in the 40s, under mostly cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon showers. Lows Monday night will be colder, with temps falling into the 20s overnight, as skies should clear. Tuesday will stay cold, with highs only in the low 30s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with gusty winds making the air feel even colder. Lows Tuesday night will fall to around 20.

Wednesday will bring increasing clouds in the afternoon, with highs in the 30s. Lows overnight will be in the upper 20s, with cloudier skies. Thursday will see cloudy skies with rain off and on throughout the day. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 30s, with a chance for rain and freezing rain overnight.

New Year's Day will see the chance for rain again, with highs around 40 and cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 30s, with rain and freezing rain mixed in. Areas in the northern part of the listening area and higher elevations in the Catskills are more likely to see freezing rai and maybe some snow Thursday and Friday nights, depending on how cold it gets.

Have a great week, and Happy New Year!