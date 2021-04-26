Washington Post Highlights ‘Alluring’ Hudson Valley Attractions

PATRICK TEWEY

People from across the nation might be heading to these "must-visit" attractions in the Hudson Valley thanks to the Washington Post.

On Friday the Washington Post highlighted three outdoor art parks in the region in an article titled "The Hudson Valley’s outdoor art parks make for an alluring pandemic destination."

Art Omi in Ghent, a 120-acre modern sculpture and architecture park, got top billing from the Washington Post.

"With its open-air layout and ample space for social distancing, it is the perfect attraction in a pandemic-rattled world," Nevin Martell writes in the article about Art Omi.

Storm King Art Center in New Windsor was called a "must-visit" for bringing "wows at every turn with its large-scale works and breathtaking views spread across 500 acres."

Opus 40 Sculpture Park and Museum in Saugerties and Olana State Historic Site in Hudson were also highlighted in the article.

The Washington Post highlighted some great attractions in the Hudson Valley. People living in the Hudson know all about the beauty and history our region boasts so it's really cool to see a major publication highlight the region.

The Washington Post couldn't highlight everything the Hudson Valley has to offer so here are some more great attractions to check out:

  • Bradford Graves Sculpture Park, Kerhonkson
  • Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site, Newburgh
  • Pacem in Terris, Warwick
  • Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Hyde Park
  • Seligmann Center for the Arts, Sugar Loaf
  • Taconic Sculpture Park & Gallery, Spencertown
  • Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
  • Kykuit, The Rockefeller Estate, Sleepy Hollow
  • Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Kerhonkson

