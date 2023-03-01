‘Sun-Soaked’ Hudson Valley Oasis Waiting for a Buyer

This newly-built Warwick, NY house features an 'oversized kitchen', a home theater and all the natural light a buyer could dream of in the Hudson Valley. It's not everyday you see a home like this and it looks like something straight out of a magazine. Just wait until you see the view....

What beautiful home is for sale in Warwick, NY?

Remember the show 'Cribs" on MTV, where cameras could take us inside beautiful celebrity homes? This house belongs on there even if someone famous isn't living in it. You don't see this kind of home everyday and it's even been called the "cube home" in the plans for it. The pictures get even better...

What does the inside of this Warwick, NY home have to offer?

There's a long and spectacular list of what this home offers to the right buyer. The home offers an oversized kitchen, a primary suite, two additional bedrooms that have THEIR OWN BATHROOMS, space for a gym/movie theater, and bonus room. The home is currently not yet completed, but the owner is willing to work and finish the home to the new buyer's taste for additional money. What else could you possibly add to this?

More inside details of the beautiful home:

The phrase 'sun-soaked' rooms was used in the description and they have oversized windows that allow PLENTY of light to come in. It must feel like your outside when you're nice and comfy inside. There's more...

What's the deal with the outside of this beautiful Warwick, NY home?

Okay, I would just sit out here all of the time and drink coffee....and wine. The multiple balconies provide amazing views of Warwick Valley and the home comes with over 10 acres so it's very private and nobody will bother you. You could have some amazing summer parties out here...

The home is located on 30 High Ridge Road right in Warwick, NY 10990. The current listing prize is $2,900,000 and it hasn't been on the market that long. Whoever purchases this home will have an amazing place to call home in the Hudson Valley.

