Warm up with this Holiday Cocktail Class at City Winery Hudson Valley

Nothing says the holidays like watching Christmas themed movies, cozy blankets and sipping on hot coco. Fast forward to 2020, where anything is possible and were doing things completely different this year (in a good way).

This holiday season, round up your family and friends and get ready to serve up some cocktails!

During this class, you’ll get hands on experience at City Winery. The Beverage Manager is guiding the cocktail class in which you’ll get to taste 3 different style drinks (mojitos, please). These drinks will keep you toasty and you’ll get to take the knowledge and experience home with you to be your own bartender at your next party or girl’s night.



On Thursday December 3, 2020 at 6 pm, City Winery Hudson Valley will provide their cocktail class to the public. Doors will be opening at 545 pm with the class will end around 730 pm. General admission tickets are $40.00 a pop.



You don’t have to bring anything but yourself and a mask to this event since the items, tools and ingredients are being provided. There will be lite snacks included in this ticket. Before the class starts, guests are advised to wear a mask, complete a temperature check which is contactless. Guests will also take a questionnaire on their wellbeing. Once seated, you’ll be able to take of your mask and enjoy your homemade cocktails.



City Winery Hudson Valley is located in Montgomery, NY. Montgomery has an extensive history and background dating back to the 1600s. The grounds of City Winery were originally the Montgomery Worsted Mills which was built in 1813. After a fire, the site was then rebuilt again in 1892, super cool!



City Winery Hudson Valley takes pride in their unique experience and provides guests knowledge and shares their passion in fine dining, wine and music. Not only is City Winery located in the Hudson Valley but they are also known in NYC, Nashville, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and DC.



They have also started a new program, virtual wine tasting experiences highlighting their award winning wines. City Winery Hudson Valley not only has fine wines but a delicious dining menu (I had to check it out). Along with their delectable wines, City Winery also has a full bar. With their beautiful views of the Wallkill River and beautiful patio space, I can’t believe I haven’t stopped here yet.

Head on over to City Winery’s website to sign up for your class and become a holiday cocktail mixologist. :)

https://citywinery.com/newyork/winter-themed-cocktail-class-12-3-20.html



City Winery Hudson Valley

23 Factory St, Montgomery, NY 12549

(845) 424-0222