Visit the Majestic Lavender Fields of the Hudson Valley

I have always dreamed of going to a lavender field. From my knowledge, I thought that these fields were in other countries. I recently found out that we are lucky enough to have lavender fields in the Hudson Valley.

Vine Gate Lavender Floral Farm is hosting an event on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5pm until 6:15pm.

This event entails sound healing/sound bath on a relaxing lavender field. If you're like me, you have never had a sound bath before. I look forward to finding out more and exploring this exciting new activity.

I saw videos online of sound baths and knew that this is something I need to add to my bucket list. The vibration of the sound bath helps lessen stress, tension and more. Over time, sound sessions can add positivity to your life with added energy, better sleep and clarity.

On site, they have a farm with u-pick cut flowers as well. At their farm shop they have homemade body lotion, soaps, scrubs and more. Anything lavender scented immediately relaxes me. I would love to attend this event, support local businesses and receive the benefits of being surrounded by lavender fields.

To find out more, click here.

Vine Gate Lavender & Floral Farm

134 Whippoorwill Rd, Hillsdale

Here are other places that have lavender fields in and surrounding the Hudson Valley

Lavender Farm in Marlboro

Lavender Farm in Whitehall

Winterton Farms in Bloomingburg

Have you ever been to a lavender field before? If not, would you attend this event? Share with us below.

