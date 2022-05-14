Travel Back in Time on This Vintage Hudson Valley Train Ride

All aboard! Are you ready to take a trip back in time?

If you have always loved the 40s and 50s then this may appeal to you.

The most important question I should have asked would have been what time period? I personally loved the music from the 70s and feel as if I would have enjoyed what was going on at that time.

You can now travel back in time on this vintage train ride.

Hudson River Rail Excursions is giving residents and out-of-town folks the chance to be a part of this exciting ride. These train rides will happen from New York City to Albany this summer.

This 20th Century train was known as "The Most Famous Train in the World".

Passengers will be able to ride the same route as those who traveled in the 40s and 50s did.

This train ride will consist of stops in New York City's Moynihan Trail Hall and Albany Rensselaer Station.

There are different levels of services to receive on this luxurious train ride. Some come with a full-service meal while others can enjoy catered food options. Passengers are allowed to bring their own wine and beer on the train ride.

Hudson River Rail Excursions encourages guests to dress in 1940s and 1950s fashion.



Those who are passengers on the trail can dress up in attire that represents the fashion during the 1940s and 1950s as previous guests have done.

Passengers will start in Manhattan around 11:20 am and arrive in Albany around 1:50 pm. These lucky passengers will again reboard the vintage train around 4:30 pm and return to New York City around 7:05 pm.

Tickets went on sale on April 22, 2022.

Hudson River Rail Excursions also has an Instagram page where they share pictures of how the train looked in the 40s and 50s.

Take a look at this famous train in the 1940s and 1950s in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson River Rail Excursions is associated with the United Railroad Historical Society of New Jersey. They are a nonprofit organization that assists with preserving railroad equipment that is local to the surrounding areas.

Would you ride on this vintage train throughout the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

