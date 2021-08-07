Venues in Poughkeepsie & Kingston Require Guests to be Vaccinated

Two concert venues in the Hudson Valley are some of the first to make vaccinations and masks mandatory for entry.

It may soon be more difficult to go out in the Hudson Valley and socialize if you have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

When "Operation Warp Speed" was first announced many people wondered if the COVID-19 vaccine would be mandated by the government. Those measures have not been taken yet but several privately owned businesses have taken that step to help ensure their customer's safety.

To stop the spread of the Delta variant, New York City has made many restrictions for those who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19. Some Hudson Valley businesses an hour north are adopting similar policies.

Tim Lee

According to a press release from Bardavon Presents, due to the latest data regarding the new Delta variant of the virus and an increase in COVID cases in New York and the Hudson Valley, all guests in the audience at both the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie and UPAC in Kingston must be fully vaccinated.

Ticket holders must show their proof of vaccination along with a government issued ID on the day of the show. Masks must also be worn at all times.

The policy is in effect now through October 2021. The Bardavon Presents also said that the policy will be assessed at that time based on new data.

If you have any questions about the new policy you can get more information by contacting the Bardavon or UPAC box offices directly at 845-473-2072 or 845-339-6088.