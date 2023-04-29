Watch as a New York Bridge is Replaced Overnight

One of the few things nearly all New Yorkers can agree on is that many of our highways need some serious upgrades. Potholes, congestion, and outdated infrastructure can be found on multi-lane roads all the way from Buffalo to New York City. Luckily, at least one major stretch of pavement is getting a serious makeover.

A current $1.22 billion project is in full swing to allow easier access to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, NY. Not only are lanes being added to the Van Wyck Expressway, but bridges crossing the highway, including crossings of the Long Island Railroad (LIRR), need to be replaced as well. You can watch them do it in just one weekend.

Bridges Replaced on the Van Wyck Expressway in New York

"While you were sleeping the rain hasn’t stopped the progress on the Van Wyck Expressway project in NYC", reported the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) on Sunday. "More sections of bridge have been placed and LIRR track is being restored for use tomorrow." Photos (below) show how massive overpass spans are delivered on top of trucks as the old sections are removed.

LIRR Track Replacement in New York

It's already impressive for an entire bridge to be swapped out over the course of a single weekend, but the NYSDOT added another wrinkle: LIRR tracks. The railroad, which crosses the Van Wyck, needed to be back up and operational by Monday morning, and crews worked tirelessly after the bridges were installed to add brand new railroad track on top (below).

NYSDOT's Plans for New York Roads

There's no shortage of roadway projects in New York, and that includes plans to increase the tolls on the New York State Thruway and area bridges. While many residents are lamenting yet another price increase, the math on the affordablility of tolls in 2023 compared to when the thruway opened in the 1950s is surprising.



