More than ever, our pets have changed our lives. We can admit that the past couple of years hasn't been the easiest on anyone. For myself, my cats truly make every single person better and I'm thankful to have them.

Animals can bring us joy, happiness and at times make life so much more worth living. At times, they even feel as if they are a companion, best friend, or child, haha.

True pet lovers agree that there isn't anything that we wouldn't do for our fur-kids. When it's time for their check up or a reason to go to the vet, it can not only be rough on our mental health, but also for our bank account.

Thankfully, organizations have come together to make vet care more affordable for residents. These kind-hearted people know the struggle of vet bills, as much as they're worth it, it can be challenging at times.

A Hudson Valley animal rescue is now offering low-cost pet vaccinations.

Canva Canva loading...

Pets Alive is making it possible for our furry friends to receive medical attention at a discounted price. This low-cost vaccination clinic will take place on March 20, 2022, from 10 am-2 pm. This will take place at 401 Washington St. in Newburgh.

A rabies vaccine with an exam will only be $26.00. Anyone that has even taken their pet to the vet knows how low this price actually is.

Also, additional vaccines, preventative medication, and lab testing are also available for minimal fees. You can register online or walk-in, as both are welcomed.

To register your appointment and pet, click here.

Pets Alive Pet Chow Pantry will also be distributing dog and cat food for free to those who are in need.

It makes my heart very happy to see kind-hearted people come together during these times to make life easier for those in need and their pets. May we continue to spread this kindness and love throughout the world each and every day.

Helping Hands Helping Paws is made possible by Catskill Veterinary Services PLLC, Bestie Animal Rescue, and Pets Alive.

Take a look at other services being offered by clicking here.

Pets Alive

363 Derby Rd, Middletown NY 10940

This no-kill animal rescue takes pride in building a community in which we strengthen the human and animal connection by rescuing, adoption, intervention and outreach, and education. They provide shelter and care for the adoptable animals on site.

There will also be a free rabies clinic in February.

Canva Canva loading...

This will be held on February 19, 2022, from 8 am -12 pm. Dutchess County Behavioral & Community Health, along with Dutchess County SPCA will be hosting this event. This will be open to cats, dogs, and ferrets and will be held at Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park.

If you or someone you know lives near Hyde park and is looking for a similar service, view more below.

Dutchess County SPCA

636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park 12538

This no-kill shelter provides shelter and homes to the adoptable animals that they care for. They take holistic approaches, provide compassion towards the animals and welcome those in need.

Find out more here.

Will you be taking advantage of any of these good deals? Have you used them before? Let us know below.

Meet the Hiking Therapy Animals of the Hudson Valley Eleanor Pigby made a splash on social media around the Hudson Valley this week. Turns out she's part of a pretty special team. Get to know Eleanor and the rest of the Pets For Purpose Animal Therapy group of The Summit School in Nyack.