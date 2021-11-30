‘Urban Trail’ Similar to NYC’s High Line Coming to Poughkeepsie

An ambitious project that would connect areas of the City and Town of Poughkeepsie with a scenic trail is getting closer to reality.

On December 2 the Dutchess County Legislature will vote on an $11 million bond authorization that would fund the first phase of this massive project. The 2.7-mile trail is expected to be built in a total of four phases, linking areas from the new Hudson Heritage shopping area to other neighborhoods in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Similar to the New York City Highline, the aim of the trail is to have a scenic link between areas of Poughkeepsie that are currently inaccessible by pedestrians. Reactions to the project are mixed. Some are concerned that the trail isn't focused on true urban areas within the city that are currently cut off by the arterial and other roads. Instead, critics say it's an expensive project that will mostly benefit Marist College students from outside the Hudson Valley.

Others hail the project as a win for the local economy. Dutchess County Executive, Marc Molinaro says the trail will "further tourism and economic growth to the heart of Dutchess County."

Scroll below to see renderings of what the trail will look like and where it is planned to be constructed in and around Poughkeepsie and let us know what you think.

