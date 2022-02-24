I love when I uncover something cool to tell you about that also has a great back story. I spend a lot of time reading posts on Facebook looking for great things that are happening in the Hudson Valley that also are great ways to help in our community.

Recently, I was browsing Facebook and came across a post from a charity organization that not only will have you want to shop before your next vacation but will also have you saying, "what a cool way to repurpose something I have never even thought about recycling."

Unshattered in Hopewell Junction

Unshattered is a nonprofit charity organization you may have heard of located in Hopewell Junction. Their mission is to "end relapse by providing job skills and training and employment for women overcoming addiction." Located at 1064 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction, the group's work is to make handbags and accessories out of recycled materials. They have upcycled many different materials including army uniforms. Now they have taken on a new product.

Unshattered's New Partnership

Unshattered has teamed up with Southwest Airlines to create its newest collection of travel-ready bags and accessories. They are using upcycled aircraft seat leather to make a line of bags that will have you looking good on your next trip. The collection of bags ranges from duffles to totes to small zip pouches.

The partnership between Unshatttered and Southwest is part of the Southwest Airlines Repurpose with Purpose program that they launched in 2013. According to the information found at Unshattered.org, Southwest upcycles discarded materials into things people would use by partnering with groups like Unshattered. Since 2013, they estimate that they have upcycled more than one million pounds of discarded materials.

"At Southwest Airlines we believe in living responsibly, respecting our resources, and sharing our Heart with others. One of the many ways we do this is through our Repurpose with Purpose program. We’re honored to welcome Unshattered as a partner and support their work; generating social and economic opportunities for communities all over." (Laurie Barnett, Vice President Communications & Outreach at Southwest Airlines via unshattered.org)

