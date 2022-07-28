Universal Pre-Kindergarten is available for New Paltz residents with eligible children, but the application deadline is right around the corner. Here's everything you need to know.

Universal Pre-K in New Paltz, NY

A text was recently sent out to parents in the New Paltz school district reminding them to sign their children up for the Universal Pre-Kindergarten lottery (yes, lottery). While programs in larger districts like New York City say there is a Pre-K seat "for every four-year-old", space is more limited further upstate. Here's who can apply:

New Paltz Central School District is offering Universal Pre-K

Who's Eligible for Universal Pre-K in New Paltz, NY

Age and location are the two specific requirements for Universal Pre-K. First, parents and children must live within the New Paltz Central School District (NPCSD):

To apply, parents will need to provide proof of residency, birth certificate, parent/guardian photo ID, proof of custody (if applicable), and official immunization and physical exam records

Prospective students must also be 4-years-old by December 1st, 2022. As mentioned, a lottery will be used to determine admission to the program. Here's what's included and how many students will be accepted:

Universal Pre-Kindergarten will be held at Duzine Elementary School

Universal Pre-K Admission in New Paltz, NY

The program will be held at Duzine Elementary School, but classroom size is limited. A lottery system will be used to pick the 16 students that will be able to attend. Application deadline is Friday, August 5th, and the blind lottery will be drawn Monday, August 8th. The program is free, transportation for children is provided, and translators are available to help with the application process. You can learn more and apply HERE.

