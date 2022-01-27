Ulster County Woman Arrested Twice Within Several Hours
A Hudson Valley area woman, who police described as highly intoxicated and "troubled", was arrested twice within just a few hours recently. According to a press release from the Saugerties Police Department, police were initially called to a residence for a welfare check, a little before 8 PM on January 23. There, they were confronted by the 43-year-old suspect. Upon questioning, the intoxicated subject began flipping furniture and even went so far as to threaten to kill her boyfriend. But according to officials, she was only getting revved up that night.
Police found that there was an order of protection against the woman which was filed by the same boyfriend she had allegedly just threatened. Apparently, there was quite a history there. She wasn't going quietly though. As officers tried to bring her into custody, the suspect resisted, even kicking one of the officers, according to reports. Even during her arraignment, the suspect was said to have become belligerent with the judge. The suspect was ordered to the Kingston Hospital, where she was treated and then released.
Just in time for round 2.
At around 4:45 AM the next morning, police were right back at the very same residence in Saugerties dealing with the very same intoxicated woman. She had presumably passed on the idea of sleeping off her intoxication, as officials had been called to a reported domestic dispute. The suspect was arrested yet again, this time for criminal contempt of a court order, three counts of harassment, and violating a stay-away order of protection.
Now if you think this is crazy, read about this New York state man who somehow got arrested four times in just a few hours.