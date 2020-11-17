Ulster County Introduces New Rapid Testing Vehicle

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll stop talking about Coronavirus anytime soon.

As the cooler weather rolls in and the holidays on the way, we're being prepped to see another spike in COVID-19 numbers around the Hudson Valley. Last week, Govorner Andrew Cuomo announced new guidelines for gyms, restaurants and bars closing at 10 pm.

Earlier this week Gov. Cuomo said in regards to the spike in COVID cases, "I believe this situation is going to continue to deteriorate over the coming weeks. I think you'll see an increasing rise in the number of cases."

Because of the spike we are seeing in COVID numbers, one Hudson Valley county is being proactive. Ulster County Government and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan introduced the new mobile Rapid Testing Vehicle.

In a statement posted to Facebook they explain:

This new rapid testing capability will help slow the spread of COVID-19 by expanding our ability to reach and identify potential clusters while also improving our turnaround time, allowing us to instantly test key facilities and populations

Last month, according to a press release, Ulster County was eligible to receive rapid testing machines and testing kits. The Ulster County Health Department has received 4 rapid testing machines and a limited amount of testing kits. These will be used "to assist school districts, congregate care facilities, and other identified clusters and at this time, will not be available to the general public due to limited supplies."

These rapid test kits are said to have results back within 30 minutes.

For more details about Ulster County's new Rapid Testing Vehicle visit UlsterCountyNY.Gov.