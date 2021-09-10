This Saturday all of us will be observing the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on 9-11. Throughout the Hudson Valley local fire departments will be holding various events to honor our brave heroes who gave their lives on that day and in the days and years followed. Two Ulster County fire departments put their plans on Facebook today.

Gardiner Fire House via Google Maps

Gardiner Fire and Rescue

Today the Gardiner Fire Department shared their plan for Saturday. According to their post on Facebook they will be taking a special walk up Farmer's Turnpike which runs through the heart of Gardiner. They plan to start at the East side of the bridge on Route 44 / 55 and walk back up to the fire house in town. The walk is designed to honor the Firefighters and EMS who climbed the 110 flights of stairs on 9-11 inside the World Trade Center.

Their plan is to gather at the bridge at 7:45 AM if you would like to like to line the Route to watch. They have estimated that the up hill walk from the bridge to the firehouse is approximately the same distance as the 110 flight of stairs. Firefighters will be in full gear. They will also use the firehouse sirens to mark commemorative times throughout the morning. The contact for the event is Rescue First Lieutenant Carl Zatz.

Esopus Fire House via Facebook 9-9-2021

Esopus Fire Department

The Esopus Fire Department has set up an American flag tribute to honor the 343 brave men and women who gave their lives that day to help other. They have place 343 flags in the grass island that divides the fire house and Route 9W. If you head north on 9W from Highland towards Kingston you will be able to see their display of remembrance. They plan to leave the flags through September 11th and invite anyone who wants to stop by an pay tribute to do so anytime.

