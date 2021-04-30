Two Popular Dutchess County Farmers Markets Open this Week

We’ve been enjoying some nice weather lately, and I’ve anxiously been awaiting the opening of our local farmers markets. It will be a little while before our own gardens are producing vegetables, and I’m always looking for local produce, so the farmer's markets are the best.

This Sunday, May 2, is opening day at the Rhinebeck Farmers Market. The market is held every Sunday from 10AM - 2PM in the municipal parking lot. This is a big deal in Rhinebeck. It’s not only a great farmers market, it’s a gathering spot for friends, neighbors, and the whole community. Masks are required for entry and must be worn the entire time you are in the market. Sorry, but no pets are allowed. For other COVID guidelines, vendor map and vendor list, visit the Rhinebeck Farmers Market website.

Another one of the Hudson Valley’s best farmers markets will be opening this Monday, May 3. The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market is held every Monday through October from 3PM - 6PM in the Pavilion at the Mid Hudson Children’s Museum on Water Street in Poughkeepsie. It’s close to both the Walkway Over the Hudson and the Poughkeepsie Train Station. Easy to get to, and they’ve got a great vendor lineup. The Market will be following state guidelines for social distancing and operational safety. For more information about the Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market, visit their website.

There you have a couple of the farmers markets that are opening nice and early. Millbrook Farmers Market opens on Memorial Day weekend, and the Arlington Farmers Market in Poughkeepsie and New Paltz Farmers Market both open in June. That’s a lot of fresh and local Hudson Valley produce to look forward to. See you at the market.

Hudson Valley Farmers Markets

April Veggies These may not be on the top of your list of favorite vegetables but honestly salt and pepper with a little bit of butter or olive oil could change you mind. April is truly the spring veggie month and most everything on the list of what is in season is on most peoples yuck list. However prepared right they might become your favorite.